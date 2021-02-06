Police: West Manchester Twp. couple had sex with child for months

A West Manchester Township couple has been arrested after police said they had sex with a 12 year-old girl over the course of several months.

Joshua Edward Pope and Jamie Lynn Pope, both 30, of the 900 block of Stoverstown Road, are both accused of having sexual intercourse with the girl from August through December.

Joshua Pope is charged with felonies rape of a child; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; statutory sexual assault by a defendant 11 years older; aggravated indecent assault of a child; aggravated indecent assault of child less than 13 years old; indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old; corruption of a minor by a defendant age 18 or above; disseminating explicit sexual material to minor; and a misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

Jamie Pope is charged with a felony corruption of a minor by a defendant age 18 or above, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years, and open lewdness, both misdemeanors.

Police charged the married couple last month. Both were arraigned Jan. 23 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy and are free on bail.

Joshua Pope's bail was set at $100,000, and Jamie Pope's bail is $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 23 before District Judge Keith L. Albright.

The girl's father contacted West Manchester Township Police after he found some sexual messages on her phone, according to charging documents.

The girl told police "she has had sexual contact with" the couple and that Pope sent her photos and a video of his penis.

The girl said she and Jamie Pope would watch each other have sex with Joshua Pope.

One message phone on the girl's phone said "will we ever do it with all of us again" and another said "we might."