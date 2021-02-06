Police: Cars' occupants exchanged gunfire in Spring Garden

Police need help identifying the suspects involved in a shooting Thursday in Spring Garden Township.

Police responded about 4:45 p.m. to the 1200 block Springettsbury Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a Spring Garden Township Police news release.

Witnesses said a white car and a black car with a silver stripe, possibly a late model Hyundai Sonata, were speeding in the area and exchanging gunfire.

Buildings in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue and a parked vehicle were struck by bullets, according to the release. There were no injuries.

"This is not believed to be a random act and that the actors were familiar with each other," Police Chief George J. Swartz said in the release.

Investigators believe there is no further threat to public safety in that neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dony Harbaugh at 717-843-0851, email dharbaugh@sgtpd.org or through the Crimewatch app.