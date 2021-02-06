Heavy snow possible in York County through Sunday

Heavy snowfall is expected overnight through Sunday afternoon in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

York County is under a winter storm watch and the front could deliver 4 to 6 inches of snow, the weather service announced. The watch also affects Adams and Lancaster counties.

Snow is expected mainly between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. The area could experience a period of heavy snowfall that exceeds an inch per hour early Sunday morning.

The weather service cautioned drivers to watch out for slippery road conditions. There's a potential for significant winter weather that could impact travel.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 40.