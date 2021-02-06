Hanover-area eagle 'Liberty' lays second egg of the season

"Liberty" the bald eagle laid her second egg of the season about 5:14pm. Friday in her nest hear Hanover.

The event was livestreamed via the Hanover Bald Eagle Cam HDOnTap camera, which runs 24/7 in partnership with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Comcast Business.

HDOnTap shared the announcement with a video, showing the first moments after the lay when Liberty stood up and "egg rolled" one of the eggs closer to her.

Fans on Facebook were thrilled and showered the new mother with hearts and words of affection in the comments sections.

The bald eagle had laid her first egg Tuesday.

Liberty shares the nest with her mate "Freedom" near Codorus State Park. Cameras have been trained on the nest since 2015, and many fans have watched the pair through the years.