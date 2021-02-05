Woman's children accused of stabbing mom's boyfriend as couple fought

Four people have been charged in a West York stabbing that allegedly happened after a couple got into a fight and the woman's children intervened.

Kaitlyn Rose White, 21; Douglas Allen Welsh, 31; Somer Nicole White, 27; and Kareem A. Wray Jr., 22; each face a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary harassment offense.

West York Borough Police filed charges with District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy last week in the December stabbing. None of the suspects had been arraigned as of Friday morning, according to court records.

Police said a woman's three children — Kaitly White, Douglas Welsh and Somer White — and Wray beat and stabbed their mother's boyfriend after they learned the two were fighting in an upstairs bedroom at their residence in 1500 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Charging documents do not indicate Wray's relationship to the woman.

Police were dispatched about 10:15 p.m. Dec. 4 for a reported stabbing at the residence where Kaitlyn White, Welsh and Wray live, according to charging documents.

Police saw a trail of blood from the back door leading to the garage, where they found a bleeding man who said Kaitlyn White and Wray had stabbed him, the criminal complaint state.

He was taken to by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital for four stab wounds — two in the lower back area and two on his right leg.

When policed asked each of the involved how the man was wounded, everyone said "they did not know" or maybe he "stabbed himself."

"... (N)o one had any idea how he got stabbed. All stated they had nothing to say and became uncooperative with Police," according to charging documents.

Police said Somer White, of the 700 block of Disston Street in Philadelphia, had returned to the residence from a store and heard the couple arguing.

She saw the pair fighting and alerted the rest of the family in the house, according to charging documents, which said Somer White called 911.

Police said that's when a "brawl" broke out, and the family forced the boyfriend out of the house, pushing and punching him the entire time.

Kaitlyn White said he refused to leave, which added fuel to the fire.

"Kaitlyn stated the 'brawl' ended when (he) was removed from the house," charging documents said.

Welsh said he only pushed the boyfriend out of the back door since he refused to leave.

"He stated there was a lot going on in the kitchen where people were fighting on the kitchen floor," charging documents say.

Wray said he had nothing to do with fight.

The criminal complaint didn't indicated if police found a weapon used in the stabbing. No charges have been filed as of Friday against the woman or the boyfriend, according to court records.