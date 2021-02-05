West Manchester Twp. man charged following death of road worker

A West Manchester Township man has been charged in the death of a construction worker after police said he fell asleep while driving.

Aaron Durand Miller, 39, of the 2600 block of Friends Circle, is charged with vehicular homicide, a felony, following the crash, according to charging documents. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter, and summary offenses of reckless driving; careless driving; and careless driving resulting in an unintentional death.

Miller was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Keith L. Albright and is free on $20,000 unsecured bail — which means he didn't have to post any cash to remain free, but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 12 before Albright.

More:Woman's children accused of stabbing mom's boyfriend as couple fought

More:York County coroner: Accidents up, suicides down in 2020

West Manchester Township Police filed charges Wednesday in the May 2020 crash that killed Joshua P. Bishop, 34.

Police said Miller struck Bishop with his 2015 Ford Edge about 9 a.m. May 14 in a work zone at the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue in West Manchester Township.

Miller told police "that he must have fallen asleep" since he had been awake for about 16 hours working a nightshift at an Air Force base in Willow Grove.

Bishop, of Marietta in Lancaster County, was doing traffic control at the work zone for Wright Construction when he was hit from behind, according to charging documents.

Police said Miller "appeared to be very groggy" and asked what had happened after the crash. Charing documents said Miller cooperated with police in the investigation.

Police determined Milller wasn't using his cellphone at the time of the crash and that he was driving about 36 mph and drifting out of his lane, according to charging documents. Miller did not apply his brakes nor did he make any attempts to avoid the collision, police said.

Police said multiple airbags were deployed in his car and Miller had been driving for about four hours.