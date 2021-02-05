Three more COVID-19 deaths in York County

There were three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in York County as of Friday afternoon, bringing the overall total to 657 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, 143 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, for a new total of 32,858 in York County.

Statewide, there were 138 new deaths, increasing the total to 22,239. There were also 4,688 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 861,674 statewide since the pandemic began.

About 84% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to state data.

There have been 122,714patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,678,224 negative patients in the state.

More than 26.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with about 456,200 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 105 million confirmed cases and more than 2.2 million deaths.