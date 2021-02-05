Central York, South Western school district websites are down

Central York and South Western school districts' websites have been down since Thursday night, and it was unclear Friday afternoon when they might be restored.

Doug Greenholt, technology director for South Western School District, said the issue started about 6 p.m. Thursday, and stem from website provider, SchoolMessenger Presence. The provider notified the district about technical difficulties, but did not indicate when the issue would be solved.

More:Three more COVID-19 deaths in York County

More:York City School District records several COVID-19 cases ahead of reopening

The provider serves several York County school districts, Greenholt said, including Central York School District and Dallastown Area School District. He said Dallastown's website was also down today, but its website was running as of 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Greenholt said this is a rare problem. It does not impact the school district's security, as it is an off-site issue.

Central York School District officials said in a tweet Thursday night that the website issues do not impact the district's other online programs or social media pages.

Dallastown officials could not immediately be reached for comment.