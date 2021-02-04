Light snow and freezing rain possible in York County on Thursday night

York County could see some light snow and freezing rain or drizzle Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

This hazardous weather outlook for is central Pennsylvania, which includes York, Lancaster, Adams and Cumberland counties.

Snow is expected mainly after midnight. Then, a chance of rain and snow is possible before 7 a.m. Friday before becoming rain only until 10 a.m. Friday.

Thursday's forecast shows sunny skies with a high near 40. Friday's weather is cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

The weekend forecast shows a mixture of partly cloudy to sunny skies.