Local obituaries for Wednesday, February 3
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Albright, Ralph
Black, Donna
Curry, April
Deardorff, Louella
Fishel, Evans
Gaugler, Wayne
Gettle, Thomas
Gordon, Peggy
Grim, Wayne
Hall, Reynold
Harman, Susan
Hyknoski, Stanley
Kinkead, Nadine
Knaub, Kathryn
Lau, Alden
McDearmon, Phyllis
McMillan, Lenward
Miller, Dale
Rentzel, Dennis
Schmidt, David
Schuldt, William
Sharp, Carolyn
Sheffer, Keith
Shultz, Nicki
Shultz, Nicki
Shultz, Nicki
Stump, Max
Stump, Max
Witmer, Scott