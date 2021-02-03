SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
NEWS

Local obituaries for Wednesday, February 3

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Albright, Ralph

Black, Donna

Curry, April

Deardorff, Louella

Fishel, Evans

Gaugler, Wayne

Gettle, Thomas

Gordon, Peggy

Grim, Wayne

Hall, Reynold

Harman, Susan

Hyknoski, Stanley

Kinkead, Nadine

Knaub, Kathryn

Lau, Alden

McDearmon, Phyllis

McMillan, Lenward

Miller, Dale

Rentzel, Dennis

Schmidt, David

Schuldt, William

Sharp, Carolyn

Sheffer, Keith

Shultz, Nicki

Shultz, Nicki

Shultz, Nicki

Stump, Max

Stump, Max

Witmer, Scott