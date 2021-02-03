COVID-19 kills three more in York County

There were three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in York County as of noon Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 646 deaths since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

The state also reported 114 new cases in York County for a total count of 32,578 positive cases.

Statewide, there were 143 new deaths, bringing the total to 21,955. There were also 3,128 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 853,616 statewide since the pandemic began.

There have been 122,217 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,662,502 negative patients in the state.

About 26.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with 447,737 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 104 million confirmed cases and nearly 2.3 million deaths.

More:Northeastern Middle School closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

More:EDITORIAL: Recruiting disappointments during COVID-19 era should serve as cautionary tale