Northeastern Middle School closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

While most York County students are still learning from home because of the weather, students and staff at Northeastern Middle School are instructed to stay home until Thursday after an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Northeastern York School District's COVID-19 dashboard showed Northeastern Middle School recorded six cases within 14 days as of Friday, spurring a closure from Monday through Wednesday. The remaining seven schools in the district were also learning virtually Monday and today due to the heavy snowfall.

More:Snow days these days aren't what they used to be

Northeastern High School was the most recent closure for the district. The school closed last week after recording nine COVID-19 cases within 14 days. The high school is safe to reopen once the snow clears.

The middle school is the only school in York County to announce a temporary closure because of COVID-19 this week, following a collection of school closures last week. Six York County schools closed for at least three days last week due to a surge of cases within their buildings.

As of Tuesday, Northeastern School District recorded 19 positive cases across the district over the past 14 days. Five of those cases are linked to Northeastern Middle School, and six cases are linked to Northeastern High School, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

More:COVID-19 tracking varies widely among York County schools