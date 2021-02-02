Interstate 83 southbound lanes closed after crash

All southbound lanes on Interstate 83 between Exit 8 (Glen Rock) and Exit 4 (Shrewsbury) are closed following a crash Tuesday morning, according to 511PA.

An official at York County 911 said a tractor that was pulling an empty trailer crashed into a ditch about 7:30 a.m.

First responders rescued the trapped driver, who was not injured, according to York County 911.

The highway is expected to be closed for about an hour as at least a dozen units from the fire department, police and utility clear the crash.

The 511PA traffic cam shows now traffic just ahead of the crash site, and I-83 northbound shows open lanes.

Speed limits on I-83 remain at 45 mph because of the snowstorm, according to 511PA.com.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.