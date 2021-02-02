Eight new deaths in York County attributed to COVID-19

York County had eight new deaths as of noon Tuesday linked to COVID-19, increasing the total to 643 since the pandemic began, according to the state Health Department.

Additionally, the state reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 in York County, for a new total of 32,464 cases.

Statewide, there were 125 new deaths, bringing the total to 21,812. There were also 4,410 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 850,488 statewide since the pandemic began.

There have been 122,016 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,656,629 negative patients in the state.

About 82% of patients have recovered, according to recent health data.

About 26.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 443,900 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 103.5 million confirmed cases and more than 2.2 million deaths.

