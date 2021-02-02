Coroner: Maryland woman died two days after crashing car during stroke

A Maryland resident died Friday, two days after a three-vehicle crash that happened when the elderly woman suffered a stroke while driving in Adams County

Betty Jones, 85, of Jefferson Boulevard in Hagerstown, died 3:02 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a Monday news release from the York County Coroner's Office.

Jones suffered a stroke while she was driving about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday around the 200 to 300 block of Waynesboro Pike (Route 16) in Liberty Township, Adams County, according to the release.

She lost control of her car and struck two opposing vehicles, according to the release, which said she was taken to the hospital where she received treatment for two days.

Jones died of the stroke that was complicated by multiple blunt force traumatic injuries from the crash, according to the coroner's office. .

The manner of death is accidental, according to the coroner's office. There will be no autopsy.

Liberty Township Police responded to the crash.