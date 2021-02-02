Blowing snow continues to make travel in York County difficult Tuesday

The winter storm warning in York County has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service at State College.

The advisory covers York, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

Snow and blowing snow are expected, with additional snow accumulations of about an inch Tuesday morning, according to NWS, and winds gust as high as 35 mph.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," NWS said. "The wind will create blowing and drifting snow, and may make it difficult for the road crews to keep them clear. Wind chills will be in the teens all day."

Weather watchers around York County reported 10 to 12 inches of snow had fallen by Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.

All schools in York County are having virtual learning days on Tuesday, and York County offices, including courts, are closed. Several York County municipalities declared snow emergencies earlier that are still in effect.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists that the speed limit remains reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 83, Route 30 and Route 15 in York County.

Vehicle restrictions went into place Sunday afternoon on I-83, with motorcycles, tractors carrying empty trailers, and passenger vehicles pulling trailers among those banned from the interstate.

The NWS said a storm approaching on Thursday night and Friday will produce snow and mixed precipitation.

