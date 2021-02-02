'Always there when you needed him': Evans Fishel, former Red Lion mayor, dies

Red Lion lost a longtime public servant and pillar of the community Friday with the death of former Mayor Evans N. Fishel.

Fishel died of complications from injuries he suffered Thursday in a car accident, the York County Coroner's Office stated.

He was 82.

"He was always there when you needed him," said Red Lion Mayor Walt Hughes, who met Fishel in 1991 when Hughes arrived in the borough to serve as police chief, he said.

Hughes and Fishel were in the Lions' Club together, and after Hughes became mayor, he said he could always reach out Fishel, who had also held that position, if he needed advice or support or wanted his opinion on an issue in the borough.

"The door was always open," Hughes said.

Fishel was born and raised in Red Lion and graduated from Red Lion Area High School in 1957 before attending college and later starting his own insurance business, according to his obituary.

In addition to his time as mayor and as a borough council member, Fishel was a member of several community boards and organizations, including the Red Lion Fire Department, Red Lion Ambulance Association, Red Lion Historical Society and Kaltreider-Benfer Library, among many others.

He was active in his church, Grace Lutheran Church, including the Sunday School program, and was a longtime member of the Red Lion Lions' Club, serving as president at one point and having perfect attendance for more than 30 years.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date when there are fewer gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, the obituary states.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Kaltreider-Benfer Library, 147 S. Charles St. in Red Lion, or to the Red Lion Area Ambulance Association, 312 Horace Mann Ave. in Red Lion.

Fishel died following a crash about 4 p.m. Thursday on Manor Road in Windsor Township. He struck a tree, according to the coroner's office.

This story will be updated.

