York County under winter weather advisory until Monday evening

York County is under a winter storm watch until Monday evening as a snow storm approaches Pennsylvania.

South-central Pennsylvania — which includes Somerset, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Gettysburg, Lancaster, and York City — could see more than 6 inches of snowfall, according to The National Weather Service at State College.

The advisory said hazardous conditions could make travel difficult and impact the morning or evening commute.

Snow may change to a wintry mix early Monday south of Interstate 81, according to NWS.

A snow emergency begins 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday in Shrewsbury borough, according to a news release.

Hopewell Township also declared a snow emergency from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Central Pennsylvania is also under a winter storm watch until Friday. This hazardous weather outlook affects Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset , Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, Lancaster and York.

More:Two days of nonstop snowfall possible in York County

Motorists are also being asked to limit travel this weekend in anticipation of the upcoming storm, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

"PennDOT anticipates that it will implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal," a department news release said.

Travel restrictions could be put in place at noon on Sunday depending on weather conditions. Trucks and other vehicles could be barred on several major highways, including Interstate 83, according to PennDOT.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could also be added.