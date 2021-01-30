COVID-19 kills two more in York County

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, increasing the total to 634 since the pandemic began, according to the state Health Department.

Additionally, the state reported 219 new cases in York County, bringing the new total of COVID-19 cases to 31,889.

Statewide, there were 140 new deaths bringing the total to 21,602.

There were also 5,191 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 839,239 statewide since the pandemic began.

There have been 120,647patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,624,128 negative patients in the state as of Friday.

About 81% of patients have recovered, according to state health data.

About 25.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 436,900 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 102.2 million confirmed cases and more than 2.2 million deaths.