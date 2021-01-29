SUBSCRIBE NOW
Red Land High School closed today due to COVID-19

Erin Bamer
York Dispatch
A bus awaits students at New Salem Elementary School at the end of the school day Friday, March 13, 2020. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered Pennsylvania schools closed for 2 weeks starting Monday in an effort to contain the Cover-9 virus. Most York County Districts will be closed through March 30. Bill Kalina photo

Red Land High School added to the list of seven York County schools that temporarily closed this week due to an influx of COVID-19 cases. 

West Shore School District announced the high school would close Friday after officials learned of another positive COVID-19 case linked to the building. The high school recorded nine cases within 14 days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. Officials announced the school will reopen Monday. 

Six other schools in the county temporarily closed this week for the same reason: Central York High School, William Penn Senior High School, Northeastern Senior High School, West York Area Middle School, Dillsburg Elementary School and Northern Elementary School. 

West York Area Middle School planned to reopen today, but district officials extended after learning of another positive case. The middle school recorded five COVID-19 cases within 14 days earlier this week, and now its total stands at six cases. The school will reopen Thursday. 