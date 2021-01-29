Red Land High School closed today due to COVID-19

Red Land High School added to the list of seven York County schools that temporarily closed this week due to an influx of COVID-19 cases.

West Shore School District announced the high school would close Friday after officials learned of another positive COVID-19 case linked to the building. The high school recorded nine cases within 14 days, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. Officials announced the school will reopen Monday.

Six other schools in the county temporarily closed this week for the same reason: Central York High School, William Penn Senior High School, Northeastern Senior High School, West York Area Middle School, Dillsburg Elementary School and Northern Elementary School.

More:West York Middle School, Dillsburg Elementary close for 3 days due to COVID-19

More:Central York High School, William Penn close temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

West York Area Middle School planned to reopen today, but district officials extended after learning of another positive case. The middle school recorded five COVID-19 cases within 14 days earlier this week, and now its total stands at six cases. The school will reopen Thursday.