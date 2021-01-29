Police: Springettsbury Twp. man assaulted child for months

A Springettsbury Township man has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a child for almost a year.

Devin Steven Gottwalt, 24, of the 300 block of Maywood Road, is charged with felonies of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of child less than 13 years old, and corruption of a minor by a defendant older than 18 years old.

He also faces three counts of indecent assault of person younger than 13 years of age and three counts of indecent assault without consent of the other, all misdemeanors.

Gottwalt was arrested and arraigned last week before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. He is in York County Prison on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9 with Bloss.

Springettsbury Township Police said Gottwalt started touching the girl in 2018 and it continued for almost a year.

The child told police Gottwalt also forced her to touch him when they were alone together.