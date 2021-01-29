COVID-19 kills two more in York County

York County had two new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, increasing the total to 632 since the pandemic began, according to the state Health Department.

Additionally, the state reported 452 new cases in York County, bringing the new total of COVID-19 cases to 31,670.

Statewide, there were 159 new deaths bringing the total to 21,462.

More:York County had a record number of overdose deaths in 2020

There were also 9,643 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 834,048 statewide since the pandemic began.

There have been 120,150 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,611,366 negative patients in the state as of Friday.

About 81% of patients have recovered, according to state health data.

More:Central York High School, William Penn close temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

About 25.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 433,600 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 101.6 million confirmed cases and more than 2.1 million deaths.