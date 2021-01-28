Man, child rescued from rooftop of burning house in Wrightsville

A man and child were rescued early Thursday from the roof of a burning house in Wrightsville.

Firefighters responded about 3 a.m. to a report of two people trapped on the roof of a burning home at the 200 block of Walnut Street, according to a Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Co. 41 news release.

Smoke was billowing out of the 2½-story home when first responders arrived.

"A man and his child were observed on their porch roof needing (to be) removed," the release said. "They both were removed in short order with no injuries reported."

Crews worked simultaneously to rescue the occupants and extinguish the fire, which was in the basement and had spread to the floors above, according to the release.

Firefighters took control of the fire within an hour and finished in about four hours.

An official at the Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Co. 41 said about 9 a.m. that Fire Chief Chad Livelsberger is still at the scene with a fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone in need of working smoke detectors is asked to call the firehouse at 717-252-4770 to make arrangement for installation, the release said.

This is a developing story check back later for updates.