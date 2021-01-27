York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 19 to Jan. 26:

There were no restaurants out of compliance.

DOLLAR TREE #1873, WINDSOR TWP.

HARDEE'S, SPRING GROVE BORO.

SUBWAY, SPRING GARDEN TWP.

Inspected Jan. 22, 2021

RUTTER'S #02, SHREWSBURY BORO.

Inspected Jan. 21, 2021

CONEWAGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CONEWAGO TWP

COUNTRY STYLE DELI, SHREWSBURY TWP

COUNTRY STYLE DELI #2, SHREWSBURY TWP

HERBS AND SYMPATHY, PENN TWP

KOREAN GARDEN @ AMISH MARKET OF HANOVER, PENN TWP

MT WOLF EARLY LC, MT WOLF BORO

N HOPEWELL-WINTERSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WINTERSTOWN BORO

ORENDORF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MANCHESTER BORO

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA, STEWARTSTOWN BORO

PINKY'S BBQ, PENN TWP

SHALLOW BROOK INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, MANCHESTER BORO

SPRING FORGE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, MANCHESTER BORO

YORK HAVEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, NEWBERRY TWP

Inspected Jan. 20, 2021

ACCOMAC INN, HELLAM TWP., YORK COUNTY

AZTECA MEXICAN GRILL, SPRING GARDEN TWP

GOLDEN CONNECTIONS COMMUNITY CENTER, INC., YORK TWP

GOOFY`S EATERY & SPIRITS, NORTH CODORUS TWP

JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS, YORK TWP

LARRY J. MACALUSO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WINDSOR TWP

LINCOLN INTERMEDIATE UNIT 12, EAST MANCHESTER TWP

MARCELLO`S PIZZA, WINDSOR TWP

MARKET STREET DELI, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

MAZIE GABLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, RED LION BORO

NORTH HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

PHO GNOC, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

PIZZA HUT, WINDSOR TWP

SOARING HEIGHTS SCHOOL, EAST MANCHESTER TWP

YORKSHIRE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

Inspected Jan. 19, 2021

EAST LINCOLN LANES, HELLAM TWP

GIANT FOOD #6310, CARROLL TWP

GLAD CRAB I INC, YORK TWP

HELLAMSHIRE FAMILY RESTAURANT, HALLAM BORO

JERRY'S GREAT VALU, YORK TWP

THE TACO HOUSE, YORK TWP

YORK CO SCHOOL OF TECH, YORK TWP

YORK TWP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, YORK TWP