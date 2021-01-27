York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 19 to Jan. 26:
There were no restaurants out of compliance.
DOLLAR TREE #1873, WINDSOR TWP.
HARDEE'S, SPRING GROVE BORO.
SUBWAY, SPRING GARDEN TWP.
Inspected Jan. 22, 2021
RUTTER'S #02, SHREWSBURY BORO.
Inspected Jan. 21, 2021
CONEWAGO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CONEWAGO TWP
COUNTRY STYLE DELI, SHREWSBURY TWP
COUNTRY STYLE DELI #2, SHREWSBURY TWP
HERBS AND SYMPATHY, PENN TWP
KOREAN GARDEN @ AMISH MARKET OF HANOVER, PENN TWP
MT WOLF EARLY LC, MT WOLF BORO
N HOPEWELL-WINTERSTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WINTERSTOWN BORO
ORENDORF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MANCHESTER BORO
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA, STEWARTSTOWN BORO
PINKY'S BBQ, PENN TWP
SHALLOW BROOK INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, MANCHESTER BORO
SPRING FORGE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, MANCHESTER BORO
YORK HAVEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, NEWBERRY TWP
Inspected Jan. 20, 2021
ACCOMAC INN, HELLAM TWP., YORK COUNTY
AZTECA MEXICAN GRILL, SPRING GARDEN TWP
GOLDEN CONNECTIONS COMMUNITY CENTER, INC., YORK TWP
GOOFY`S EATERY & SPIRITS, NORTH CODORUS TWP
JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS, YORK TWP
LARRY J. MACALUSO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WINDSOR TWP
LINCOLN INTERMEDIATE UNIT 12, EAST MANCHESTER TWP
MARCELLO`S PIZZA, WINDSOR TWP
MARKET STREET DELI, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
MAZIE GABLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, RED LION BORO
NORTH HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
PHO GNOC, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
PIZZA HUT, WINDSOR TWP
SOARING HEIGHTS SCHOOL, EAST MANCHESTER TWP
YORKSHIRE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
Inspected Jan. 19, 2021
EAST LINCOLN LANES, HELLAM TWP
GIANT FOOD #6310, CARROLL TWP
GLAD CRAB I INC, YORK TWP
HELLAMSHIRE FAMILY RESTAURANT, HALLAM BORO
JERRY'S GREAT VALU, YORK TWP
THE TACO HOUSE, YORK TWP
YORK CO SCHOOL OF TECH, YORK TWP
YORK TWP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, YORK TWP