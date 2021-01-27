Police: Homeless man charged with DUI while riding bicycle on I-83

A homeless man is charged with DUI after being stopped while riding a bicycle on Interstate 83 in York Township.

Jimmy Joe Aguayo, 52, is charged with misdemeanor DUI and summary charges violating light regulations and careless driving.

He was arraigned Jan. 8 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. and is in York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

State police responded about 7:30 p.m. for report of a man on a bicycle who was possibly hit by a car on I-83 North near Lake Redman, according to charging documents.

The responding trooper found Aguayo riding his bicycle on I-83 North without a helmet, lights or reflective gear.

Aguayo told the trooper he was going to Harrisburg.

Police said Aguayo had slurred speech and red and glossy bloodshot eyes, and he swayed and could barely stand.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 17 before District Judge Laura S. Manifold.