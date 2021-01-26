York County libraries reopen for browsing

Lynn Henry arrived at the Martin Library check-out desk with an armful of books on Monday, the first day for in-person browsing since the library stopped the service to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“You're home by yourself, and reading is good,” the York Township man said.

He was taking advantage of Martin’s “senior only” hours Monday morning. Just a few other seniors were doing the same.

“We have kept a close eye on COVID-19 levels in York County and the Commonwealth. It is with everyone’s health and safety in mind, that we have adjusted our services accordingly as we see a marked shift in numbers,” York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert stated in a news release.

Due to their limited space, Village Library in Jacobus will offer browsing by appointment only, and Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township will continue offering lobby pickup.

Standard pandemic precautions remain in place when entering libraries. Masks and social distancing are required and visitors, age 2 and over, are required to wear masks.

More information on hours, restrictions and senior-only availability can be found at open.yorklibraries.org.