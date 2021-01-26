SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

York County libraries reopen for browsing

Bill Kalina
York Dispatch
Lynn Henry of York Township checks out books with library assistant Ileana Campagne at Martin Library in York City Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. York County Libraries reopened for in-library browsing Monday. Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam will continue with lobby pickup only and Village Library in Jacobus will offer browsing services by appointment. Outside the children's library, Martin Library offers seniors-only hours on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To check individual library hours, go to open.yorklibraries.org. Bill Kalina photo

Lynn Henry arrived at the Martin Library check-out desk with an armful of books on Monday, the first day for in-person browsing since the library stopped the service to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“You're home by yourself, and reading is good,” the York Township man said.

He was taking advantage of Martin’s “senior only” hours Monday morning. Just a few other seniors were doing the same.

“We have kept a close eye on COVID-19 levels in York County and the Commonwealth.  It is with everyone’s health and safety in mind, that we have adjusted our services accordingly as we see a marked shift in numbers,” York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert stated in a news release.

Sarah Woods of Spring Garden Township looks for children's books with her children Judah, 3, and Caleb, 1, at Martin Library in York City Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. York County Libraries reopened for in-library browsing Monday. Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam will continue with lobby pickup only and Village Library in Jacobus will offer browsing services by appointment. Outside the children's library, Martin Library offers seniors-only hours on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To check individual library hours, go to open.yorklibraries.org. Bill Kalina photo

Due to their limited space, Village Library in Jacobus will offer browsing by appointment only, and Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township will continue offering lobby pickup.

Standard pandemic precautions remain in place when entering libraries. Masks and social distancing are required and visitors, age 2 and over, are required to wear masks.  

More information on hours, restrictions and senior-only availability can be found at open.yorklibraries.org.