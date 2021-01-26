York City Police need help identifying hit-and-run driver

Police need help identifying a hit-and-run driver who injured a pedestrian earlier this month.

York City Police said a a black or dark gray Jeep Renegade struck a person at a crosswalk about 8:40 p.m. Jan. 15, according to a department news release.

The pedestrian was crossing West Philadelphia Street at North Beaver Street, near White Rose Bar and Grill.

Police said the Jeep turned into the crosswalk and hit the pedestrian, injuring the person. The Jeep then took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or email dhesson@yorkcity.org.

Tipsters also may call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, the York City Police tip line at 717-849- 2204 or the department ‪at 717-324-2168.