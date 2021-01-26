Winter storm brings slick roads, school schedule changes in York County

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon in portions of central Pennsylvania, including York County, according to the National Weather Service.

Mixed precipitation and additional snow and ice accumulations of less than one inch could create slippery and hazardous road conditions which may impact the morning commute, according to the NWS.

The area will see less than an inch of new snow accumulation and a tenth of an inch of ice, the advisory said.

Some school districts in York County have changed their schedules on Tuesday because of the weather. Red Lion Area schools are closed. These districts will have remote learning: Central York, Dallastown Area, Eastern York, South Eastern, West Shore, West York and York City. These districts are operating on a two-hour delay: Northern York, Southern York and South Western.

In York County, freezing rain and sleet is expected before 11 a.m. with rain only after noon on Tuesday. Highs are in the near 30. Tuesday night's forecast shows a slight chance of rain mixing with snow after 11 p.m. and gradually ending. Lows are in the 30s and mostly cloudy, according to the NWS.

PennDOT has issued a 45 mph speed restriction on Interstate 70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the Maryland line and on Interstate 99 from Route 22 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to the winter storm.

An empty commercial vehicle ban on tractor-trailers is also in effect also on Interstate 70 from the turnpike to the Maryland line, on Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to Interstate 81 and on Interstate 99.