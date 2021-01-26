West York Middle School, Dillsburg Elementary close for 3 days due to COVID-19

West York Area Middle School and Dillsburg Elementary School are closed temporarily this week due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in their buildings.

Officials from the West York and Northern York County school districts announced the closures Monday afternoon after confirming each school reached enough COVID-19 cases within 14 days to close for three days under guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

West York Area Middle School reported three new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to five cases within 14 days. The school closed Tuesday and will reopen Friday.

Overall, the district recorded 10 cases over 14 days, with three cases at West York Area High School, and two cases at Lincolnway Elementary. All district schools, except the middle school, will remain open.

Dillsburg Elementary recorded just two COVID-19 cases within 14 days, but because the school has less than 500 students, that is enough to prompt a temporary closure under PDE guidance. The school is closed for the rest of the week, and will reopen Monday.

Northern Elementary also recorded two cases last week, and closed Monday and will reopen Wednesday, according to Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick.

Northern High School has two COVID-19 cases within 14 days, but because it's a larger school that is not enough to prompt a closure under PDE guidance. Northern Middle School and Wellsville Elementary recorded one case within 14 days, and South Mountain Elementary has not reported any cases, Kirkpatrick said.

Two other York County schools, Central York High School and William Penn Senior High School, closed earlier this week. Central York High School will reopen Thursday after recording 10 cases within 14 days. William Penn Senior High School is closed for the rest of this week and will reopen Monday after reporting one case.

