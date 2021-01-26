Special election to replace state Sen. Arnold to be held May 18, same day as primary

The special election to fill the vacant Senate seat left by the late state Sen. Dave Arnold Jr. will be held May 18, the same day as the state's primary, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's office confirmed Monday.

The Republican and Democratic parties of Pennsylvania will each nominate a candidate to run in the 48th Senate District, which includes northeastern York County, part of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County.

This will be the district's second special election in as many years.

Arnold, R-Lebanon, died Jan. 17 after a 15-month battle with brain cancer. He was 49 and had served the 48th Senate District for one year after winning a special election Jan. 14, 2020, to replace former Sen. Mike Folmer, who resigned amid a child pornography scandal.

In 2019, Folmer, R-Lebanon, was charged with, and later pleaded guilty to, three second-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography and to the felony of using an electronic device to commit the crime, according to court records. He is currently serving a jail sentence of just under two years.

The district is a reliably Republican area where Arnold won the last special election with 64.7% of the vote over his Democratic opponent, Michael Schroeder.

The York County portion of the district comprises 19 voting precincts in Conewago, East Manchester, Newberry and Springettsbury townships and the boroughs of Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf and York Haven, said Steve Ulrich, director of elections and voter registration for York County.

