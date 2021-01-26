Local obituaries for Tuesday, January 26
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Allen, Darvin
Blalock, Delphine
Bloom, Robert
Brant, John
Brenneman, Dale
Budrow, Maralou
Burk, Kevin
Chauza, Albert
Freed, Ryan
Gladfelter, John
Held, David
Innerst, Charles
Keeney, Ethel
Knaub, Kathryn
Leiphart, Debra
Leiphart, Debra
McCormack, Marie
Nicholas, Lois
Pfleiger, George
Runkle, Phyllis
Stine, John
Strayer, Darlene
Sunday, Rodger
Swarney, Martin
Verdinelli, Alfio
Walker, Gloria
Weir, Donald
Wilt, Bernard