Coroner called to crash in York Township

The York County Coroner's Office has been called to a crash that happened about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to York County 911.

The crash is in York Township, on Queenswood Drive between Maplewood Drive and Bristol Drive near Queensgate.

York Area Regional Police Department said in a news release that Queenswood Drive will be closed while police investigate the crash. Police said a post will be provided when the road reopens.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.