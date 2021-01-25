Central York High School, William Penn close temporarily due to COVID-19 cases

Both Central York High School and William Penn Senior High School are closed temporarily this week due to active COVID-19 cases.

The Central York School District recorded 10 COVID-19 cases at the high school within 14 days, according to the district. In accordance with guidance the district agreed to comply with from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the building must close for at least three days for cleaning.

The high school is closed from Monday to Wednesday, and it will reopen for in-person instruction Thursday, according to a district announcement. The school will operate fully online during this time, and students are instructed to follow their normal bell schedule for classes.

The other six schools within the district will remain open for in-person instruction.

William Penn Senior High School is closed for five days this week after recording one COVID-19 case.

The York City School District is currently operating fully remotely, so the school was already closed to most students. But Superintendent Andrea Berry said staff worked from the building, and special needs students and non-English speaking students received in-person instruction. The school is now closed for those students and staff this week, and it will reopen Feb. 1.

The York City school board voted last week to transition the district into a hybrid model for all schools effective Feb. 8. Students will attend class two days a week and complete independent remote assignments the remaining three days.

Though there was only one recorded case at the high school, Berry said too many people would have to quarantine because they were exposed to keep the school open this week.

The York City School District posted a COVID-19 dashboard Monday documenting the district's active COVID-19 cases across all school buildings. According to the dashboard, the single case at William Penn is the only active case in the district. The last COVID-19 update the district provided was recorded on Dec. 20.

The Central York School District has recorded at least 122 positive COVID-19 cases since August, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. There were 12 confirmed cases within the last 14 days across the district as of Friday, and 86 students were quarantining at Central York High School.

All districts in York County signed an attestation form in November agreeing to comply with several state safety regulations as long as the county has substantial COVID-19 spread. One of the regulations requires districts to temporarily close school buildings based on the size of the building and the number of positive cases recorded within a 14-day period.

