York County DA: Three men arrested with a pound of meth

Three Chester County men were arrested during a drug delivery in York County last week, according to a Wednesday York County District Attorney's Office news release.

Christopher Cerrato, 20, Jesus Aguilar-Ledesma, 18, and Justin Arter Mendenhall, 28, are each charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and conspiracy to commit crime, both felonies.

The men were arrested Jan. 14 and arraigned the next day by District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. All are in York County Prison on $100,000 bonds or higher. Preliminary hearings are scheduled March 22 before District Judge Keith L. Albright.

The trio were trying to deliver 17 ounces of methamphetimine to York County when police bust their business, the release said.

Investigators with the York County Drug Task Force said the men were coming from Chester County to meet someone at a business in York County.

Police staked the business and arrested three men who showed up in a black Mercedes-Benz, according to the release, which said Cerrato had a backpack with the meth inside.

“Despite the global pandemic, investigations and arrests such as these should serve as

a stark reminder that our law enforcement officials continue to work tirelessly to identify

and stop the illegal spread of drugs in our communities,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police, West Manchester Township Police, York City Police and York County Sheriff’s Department assisted the task force with the investigation.