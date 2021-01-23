Teen airlifted to hospital after crash in Springettsbury Twp.

Two teens were seriously injured after their car struck a tree Thursday in Springettsbury Township.

One of the boys was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, said York Area United Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Arnold.

He said firefighters used the jaws of life to access the sedan, which was totaled following the crash about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Pleasant Acres Road.

More:Man dies nine days after single-vehicle crash in Manchester Twp.

More:Two displaced, cat dead after Windsor Twp. fire

"It was an out-of-the normal incident for us," Arnold said, adding the department answers about 4,000 calls a year. "This was the second call this year already where we had to use the helicopter to fly someone."

The second boy was transported by vehicle to the hospital. Arnold didn't know which hospital he was taken to.

No further details were available Saturday morning.

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating.