Police: Dauphin County man provided drugs resulting in overdose

Police have arrested a Dauphin County man wanted since 2019 when police say he provided drugs that resulted in an overdose in York County.

Jerrod Aaron Scott, 34, with addresses on Mulberry Street in Harrisburg and on East Water Street in Middletown, Dauphin County, was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Joel N. Toluba and is in York County prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 1 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas

York City Police arrested Scott about noon Tuesday in the 600 block of Company Street, according to a department news release.

Scott is accused in the death of 33-year-old Zack Andrew Savage, of Dillsburg, who died of a drug overdose in June 2019, according to charging documents.

Carroll Township Police filed charges in December alleging Scott provided fentanyl to Savage and a woman.

More:Harrisburg man faces charges in 2019 fatal overdose in Dillsburg

The woman told investigators they went to a secluded park to do the drugs, which caused Savage to pass out, police said. She and Scott carried Savage back to their car but dropped him at least once, documents state. They also slapped him to try to wake him up, police said.

They drove back to the woman's Dillsburg home but left Savage overnight in the back seat of the car, where he was found dead in the morning.

He died from mixed drug toxicity, according to charging documents, which said Savage also suffered head and facial injuries indicating he'd been dropped, documents state.

Scott is also wanted in a robbery that happened outside a York City motel in early January.

More:Police: Man on the run from fatal drug OD charges robbed a York City motel guest

Scott was outside the Red Roof Inn in the 100 block of North George Street on Dec. 26 when he allegedly grabbed an acquaintance who was returning to his room, according to police. Scott took the man's car keys, cellphone and $250 cash, according to police.