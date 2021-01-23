COVID-19 kills 15 more in York County

York County had 15 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, according to the state Health Department.

This brings the total to 600 since the outbreak. There were also 194 new cases of coronavirus reported for a total of 29,812.

Statewide, there were 205 new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total to 20,526 deaths. There were 5,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which takes the total to 799,957 cases statewide.

There have been 118,100 patients in York County who had tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,546,910 negative patients in the state to date. About 79% of patients have recovered for the virus.

About 24.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 414,600 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 98.3 million confirmed cases and more than 2.1 million deaths.