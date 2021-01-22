Two displaced, cat dead after Windsor Twp. fire

A two people were displaced Thursday morning following a basement fire that killed a cat in Windsor Township.

Yorkana Fire Co. Chief Scott Frederick said "it actually wasn't a bad fire at all," but firefighters had concerns about it spreading quickly.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the 3300 block of East Prospect Road for a house fire.

"I watched it from the basement window, and it actually snuffed itself out because it ran out of oxygen. We were very, very cautious about a potential backdraft situation when we made entry," Frederick said. "The house was so super heated that the plastics that were upstairs on the first floor melted from the fire in the basement. It was a crapshoot when we opened up the door whether or not it was going to go."

He said the house didn't have working smoke detectors, but one occupant awoke to the smell of smoke. The woman and a man who lived there then went outside and sat on the porch.

"I don't really think they understood how dangerous and volatile the house was just sitting on the porch," he said. "The first thing they had to do was get away from the house. Because at that point, the house was already starting to show characteristics of just blowing. All it needed was an oxygen source, and that would have been the end of that house."

Frederick said fortunately the situation didn't turn out worse and fire firefighters were able to finish the fire in minutes. He said the fire was electrical in nature.

The American Red Cross is providing aid to the displaced, he said.