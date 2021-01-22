Officials: New photo facility bringing 125 jobs to Springetts

Dispatch staff

The relocation of a large-scale photo printing business to Springettsbury will create more than 100 jobs, state officials said Friday.

Nations Photo Lab, an affiliate of Artsy Couture, has moved its prodcution operation from Cockeysville, Maryland to an existing 74,000-square-foot facility at 589 Davies Drive, according to officials with the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

The move will generate 125 jobs, according to a news release, and the firm has guaranteed to invest $5.6 million into the project.

“Our new, larger manufacturing space in York County will allow us to bring our teams together to increase efficiency, encourage collaboration and support the future growth of our business,” said Artsy Couture President Harvis Kramer in a release.

So far, the firm's move was supported by at at least $200,000 in state grants. State officials are also "encouraging" the company to apply for a $2 million loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

The move was facilitated by Gov. Tom Wolf's Governor’s Action Team in coordination with the York County Economic Alliance, which assisted with the search for a suitable production site.

Artsy Couture specializes in photographic prints, museum-quality canvas prints, bright metal prints, and archival photo albums.