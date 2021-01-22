Man dies nine days after single-vehicle crash in Manchester Twp.

A Conewago Township man died Wednesday, nine days after his vehicle hit a tree in Manchester Township, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

David Klinedinst, 68, of the 500 block of East Canal Road, died at WellSpan York Hospital of traumatic brain injury, according to the release. The coroner's office ruled the manner of death accidental.

Klinedinst crashed his car into a tree about 6:25 a.m. Jan. 11 in the Church Road area at Sandhurst Drive in Manchester Township, the release said.

He was alone and wasn't wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.