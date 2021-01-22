Fairview Police: Woman fought off attacker, called 911

A New York state man choked a woman nearly to unconsciousness, an attack stopped only after the victim smashed him in the face with a bowl, police said.

Adam Steven Rivera, 35, of Briarwood, New York, is charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault.

He was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Thomas J Reilly and is in York County Prison on $225,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 8 before District Judge Scott J. Gross.

Fairview Township Police responded about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the Budget Inn at 110 Limekiln Road in New Cumberland for an assault, according to charging documents.

A woman called and told police that her boyfriend had attacked her in their hotel room after she threw his belongings outside, according to the affidavit.

"(She) stated that when she did this Adam came up behind her while she was in the doorway to their room and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back further into the room," charging documents state.

The victim said Rivera began to choke her as the pair went to ground, and she almost lost consciousness until she fought back, police said.

"In doing so she grabbed a bowl from the nearest table and struck Adam in the face. This causes him to have a laceration below his left eye," charging documents state.

The woman escaped and called 911. Rivera appeared heavily intoxicated and reeked of alcohol, police said.