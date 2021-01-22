COVID-19 kills 10 more in York County

York County had 10 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Friday, according to the state Health Department, which brought the total to 585 since the outbreak.

Additionally, there were 258 new cases of coronavirus reported, for a total of 29,618.

Statewide, there were 193 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the total to 20,321 deaths. There were also 5,338 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which takes the total to 794,172 cases statewide.

There have been 3,533,761 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date, including 117,686 patients in the county. About 79% of patients have recovered for the virus.

About 24.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 411,100 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 97.7 million confirmed cases and more than 2 million deaths.