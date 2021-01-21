York County Human Services phone lines down from damaged cable

A damaged CenturyLink phone cable in Maryland has caused issues for phone lines connecting several York County Human Services departments, county spokesperson Mark Walters said Thursday.

The York County departments of Children Youth and Families, Area Agency on Aging and York/Adams Mental Health - Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities were impacted.

York County 911 did not lose phone service, Walters said, but the 911 center is helping to route calls from Adams County 911, which did lose service because of the outage.

Several counties in the area have been impacted, Walters said.

It was unclear what caused the damage to the phone line, and details from CenturyLink weren't immediately available.

There was no service outage map available on the CenturyLink website, and the company could not be reached by phone.

Walters said the damage was being repaired Thursday afternoon but couldn't say when the phone lines would be back in service.

To reach the affected York County Human Services departments, residents should call the alternative phone numbers listed below:

For the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families, call 717-846-8496.

For the York County Area Agency on Aging, call 717-268-2104 or 1-866-646-9357.

For York/Adams MH-IDD, call 223-848-7606.

