Police: East Berlin man accused of threatening Rep. Scott Perry

An East Berlin man has been accused of harassment after U.S. Rep. Scott Perry received threatening emails and phone calls, according to a police news release.

Mark S. Malinowski, 64, faces a misdemeanor charge of harassment by communication, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police filed the charge Wednesday with District Judge Richard T. Thomas, according to the release. Courts records show Malinowski hasn't been arraigned.

The release said police were contacted regarding some threatening emails and phone calls Perry, R-Carroll Township, had received. Perry represents the 10th District, which includes northern York County and Dauphin County.

Police determined the communication was threatening in nature and filed charges.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.