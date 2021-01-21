Police: Disney World employee helped woman get away from boyfriend in Dover Twp.

A Disney World employee alerted police and helped a woman who had called pretending to buy tickets but was actually trying to get away from her boyfriend in Dover Township.

Wayne Terry Shiflett, 38, of the 3300 block of Glen Hallow Drive in Dover Township, is in York County Prison, charged with strangulation, a felony; terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault, both misdemeanors; and a summary harassment offense.

Northern Regional Police were dispatched about 11:15 p.m. Jan. 9 to Shiflett's residence in reference to a report from a Walt Disney World employee about a domestic disturbance, according to charging documents.

The employee told a dispatcher that while assisting a customer with booking Disney World tickets over the phone, she heard the customer yell "get off me" and "get away from me."

Police said the employee sensed something was off and started asking questions but the customer would only reply with "yes" or "no" answers and wouldn't go into details about what was happening.

"The Disney World employee at one point asked if she was actually calling to book a stay and she stated 'no.' She then asked (the woman) if she needed law enforcement to her home and she stated 'yes,"' according to the criminal complaint.

Police said Shiflett and his girlfriend had been arguing about him getting a "real job" instead of selling fire extinguishers if he wanted to be with her.

The woman told police that's when he choked her and said "you need to learn to keep your (expletive) mouth shut" and "I'll (expletive) kill you" and accused her of being spoiled, according to charging documents.

The woman said she was choked about three times and thought she was going to die. The pair also slapped each other, according to charging documents, which said Shiflett admitted to choking and slapping the woman.

Police said the woman refused medical attention.

Shiflett was arraigned Jan. 10 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 1 before District Judge David C Eshbach.