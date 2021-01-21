SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Local obituaries Thursday, January 21

Staff Report

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Andrews, Madelyn

Blalock, Delphine

Bortner, Alice

Bull, Dana

Cohenour, Johnny

Davidson, Wilma

Douple, Bette

Filson, David

Fleming, Joan

Heyne, Rayburn

Honsermyer, Martin

Jacobs, Charles

Knaub, Kathryn

Knaub, Lois

Leiphart, Debra

Luckenbaugh, Burnell

MacQueen, Sara

Miller, James

Miller, Kenneth

Rumsey, Patty

Shiflett, Irvin

Smeigh, RoseMary

Snell, Larry

Stokes, Brenda

Tomes, Arlene

Urey, Reed

Whiteleather, Yvonne