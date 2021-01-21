Coroner: Trucker dies in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A man died Wednesday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Spangler Mill Road overpass when his truck crashed into a bridge barrier, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

The man died at the scene in Fairview Township and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.

*The operator of the truck left the PA Turnpike roadway for unknown reasons, striking the bridge barrier," the release state. "The tractor trailer then overturned, rolling over the embankment and onto the underpass roadway."

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash, and there will be no autopsy, according to the release, which said the man's identify will be released after his family is notified.