Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Gracie Crandall and Jacob Keesee: of York Jan. 19, a daughter.

Dana (Fromm) and Robert Knaub: of Seven Valleys, Jan. 19, a son.

Danielle (Heffron) and Cameron Derr: of Dallastown, Jan. 19, a son.

Brittney Edleblute and Eric Kaiser: of York, Jan. 20, a daughter.