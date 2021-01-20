Police: Man shot multiple times in York City

A 30-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in York City, according to a police news release.

York City Police responded to a shooting about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital for his injuries, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or email the detective at tsowers@yorkcity.org.

Tipsters also may call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS, the York City Police tip line at 717-849- 2204 or the department ‪at 717-324-2168.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.