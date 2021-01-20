SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crews battling house fire in Shrewsbury Township

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire on Steltz Road in Shrewsbury Township Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Bill Kalina photo

Firefighters are working a residential structure fire that was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Steltz Road in Shrewsbury Township, according to York County 911. 

At least two dozen engines, rescue, police and other fire vehicles have responded. 

The fire is active as of 8 a.m., according to an official at York County 911, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was originally called as a chimney fire.

This is breaking news, check back later for updates.