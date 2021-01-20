Crews battling house fire in Shrewsbury Township

Firefighters are working a residential structure fire that was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Steltz Road in Shrewsbury Township, according to York County 911.

At least two dozen engines, rescue, police and other fire vehicles have responded.

The fire is active as of 8 a.m., according to an official at York County 911, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was originally called as a chimney fire.

This is breaking news, check back later for updates.